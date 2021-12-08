Shoreline Police: Comics and collectibles stolen from secure storage unit

On November 7, 2021 around 12:25pm, a King County Sheriff's Office deputy serving in Shoreline responded to the 14900 block of Aurora Avenue North for a burglary call.





The city of Shoreline is a contract partner of the King County Sheriff’s Office.





The deputy arrived on the scene of the storage facility and spoke with the victim.





He told the deputy that he used to own a comic book store.





Since the store closed, the victim used the storage unit to store his extensive collection of collectibles.





This unit is located inside of one of the secure buildings.

Inside the unit, hundreds of 16” Marvel character statues, boxes of comic books, and transformer figures were missing.





Although there were still dozens of boxes left inside, the other boxes of highly collectible items that were stolen are estimated to be worth around $70,000.

Someone out there is sure to know who was responsible.





If you have any information on this case, please contact our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 reference case #C21035617.





--King County Sheriff's Office







