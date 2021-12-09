Lake Forest Park council meetings Thursday

Lake Forest Park City Council 2021

The Lake Forest Park City Council will discuss the recommendations for amendments to accessory dwelling units and accessory building regulations with Planning Director Steve Bennett.





The meeting will be held virtually only at 6pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021.





At 7pm, the regular council meeting will commence. Shoreline Schools Superintendent Susana Reyes will present information on the School District replacement levies on the February ballot.





The meeting has a very long list of start of year business items both on the consent calendar and on the regular agenda.





You can see the entire agenda here, including links to staff documents, and information on viewing the meetings and making comments.











