Scene on the Sound: Salvage and rescue vessel USNS Grasp
Thursday, December 9, 2021
|Photo by Lee Wolfe
The USNS Grasp is a salvage and rescue vessel with an interesting history. On 20 July 1999, it was the Grasp that finally located the fuselage of the plane flown by John F. Kennedy Jr..
Following the earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010, the Grasp was staffed with a team of structural engineers from the US Army Corps of Engineers and dispatched to the country's devastated seaport in Port-au-Prince as part of Operation Unified Response to assess for and complete emergency structural repairs so that large military and civilian cargo vessels may unload their rescue aid shipments more efficiently.
--Wikipedia.com
