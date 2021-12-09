Scene on the Sound: Salvage and rescue vessel USNS Grasp

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Photo by Lee Wolfe

The USNS Grasp is a salvage and rescue vessel with an interesting history. On 20 July 1999, it was the Grasp that finally located the fuselage of the plane flown by John F. Kennedy Jr.

Following the earthquake that devastated Haiti in 2010, the Grasp was staffed with a team of structural engineers from the US Army Corps of Engineers and dispatched to the country's devastated seaport in Port-au-Prince as part of Operation Unified Response to assess for and complete emergency structural repairs so that large military and civilian cargo vessels may unload their rescue aid shipments more efficiently.

--Wikipedia.com



Posted by DKH at 12:31 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  