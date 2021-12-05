Shoreline Harvest Market December 18 at Shoreline Place
Sunday, December 5, 2021
SAVE THE DATE: Saturday, December 18th!
After a successful event with ShoreLake Arts at City Hall, the Shoreline Farmers Market will be back at Shoreline Place on Westminster Way for their Harvest Market on Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10am to 2pm.
Join us in a few weeks on December 18th for a winter market day. We'll have two sets of live music from local musicians, a coffee truck, and delicious hot prepared food for lunch.
Plan to fill your pantry and stock up on fall produce: squash, onions, garlic, beets, turnips, and more!
Start your shopping list and check out our awesome vendors:
Beeutiful Blankets - Broataco Foods - Farias Farm - Finnriver Farm and Cidery - Haxan Ferments - Je Ne Sais Cluck - Joel Mathieson Live Edge Design - Karachi Kitchen - Karter Designs - Karmany - Kathmandu MoMoCha - King's Mozzarella - La Liath bakery - La Pasta - M Jewelry - Manuel Castro Glass - Nature's Element - Olsen Farms - Plantasia - Rainy Day Bees - Salt Blade - Seeking Kombucha - SEH Artisans - Simon Made - Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms - Skyler Dog Bakery - The Brown Pecan - The Mediterranean - Tin Dog Brewing - Tusks and Peonies - Two Sisters Coffee - Vulpine Espresso
