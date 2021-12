Shoreline Harvest Market December 18 at Shoreline Place

SAVE THE DATE: Saturday, December 18th!

After a successful event with ShoreLake Arts at City Hall, the Shoreline Farmers Market will be back at Shoreline Place on Westminster Way for their Harvest Market on Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10am to 2pm.Join us in a few weeks on December 18th for a winter market day. We'll have two sets of live music from local musicians, a coffee truck, and delicious hot prepared food for lunch.