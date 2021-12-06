Social Services Champions: Shorecrest Interact Club

The Shorecrest Interact Club celebrates their NUHSA award





On December 1, 2021, NUHSA (North Urban Human Services Alliance) held its annual Human Services awards, recognizing organizations and individuals doing outstanding work in our community.









These inspiring young people led food drives, cleaned up parks, wrote letters to the elderly, connected with veterans, got out the vote, made masks, and even made felt blankets that were then donated to the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter and Mary’s Place.









Lacy said, "We hope that these projects can help strengthen our sense of community both within the club and beyond. It was really hard to feel connected to others during the pandemic, so doing little things for the people around us was a really nice way to stay involved." The future is bright with these young leaders! They volunteer with partner organizations, like Hopelink and North Helpline, and volunteer hours with activities like Special Olympics. Every week it is a new and and impactful activity to support and build our community! Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park is a sponsor of the club. Have questions or service opportunities? Check here













sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park.Throughout the pandemic, president Lacy George and her team of 60+ students at Shorecrest High School created weekly COVID-safe service projects.