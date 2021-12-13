Shorecrest wrestling at the Spud Walley Invite Dec 11
Monday, December 13, 2021
|Thomas Rhodes faces down his opponent
for the 152lb championship match.
Photo by Sean Rhodes
The "Spud Walley Invite” drew top varsity wrestlers from all over the NW Washington region and offered some excellent competition.
The Scot's varsity line-up included:
There were a lot of good matches with some valuable experience gained by all the wrestlers. We even took home some hard-earned hardware. Great work Scots!
Placing wrestlers:
