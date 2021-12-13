Shorecrest wrestling at the Spud Walley Invite Dec 11

Monday, December 13, 2021

Thomas Rhodes faces down his opponent
for the 152lb championship match.
Photo by Sean Rhodes
The SCHS varsity squad saddled up their horses and rode into Sedro Woolley early Saturday morning, December 11, 2021 to get some experience in the rough and tumble wrestling world of the Skagit Valley. 

The "Spud Walley Invite” drew top varsity wrestlers from all over the NW Washington region and offered some excellent competition.

The Scot's varsity line-up included:

  • George Fernandez (Junior) @ 113lbs
  • Joseph Martinez (Junior) @ 126lbs
  • Jacob Lougee (Senior) @ 145lbs
  • Thomas Rhodes(Senior) @ 152lbs
  • Max Rutledge (Junior) @ 160lbs
  • Essey Girmay (Freshman) @ 195lbs

There were a lot of good matches with some valuable experience gained by all the wrestlers. We even took home some hard-earned hardware. Great work Scots!

Placing wrestlers:
  • Thomas Rhodes - 1st place
  • George Fernandez - 4th place
  • Joseph Martinez - 5th place
  • Essey Girmay - 5th place
--Sean Rhodes


