Shorecrest High School Wrestling won its first two dual meets of the season
Monday, December 13, 2021
|George Fernandez puts his opponent into a cradle.
Photo by Sean Rhodes
Shorecrest High School Wrestling won its first two dual meets of the season December 9, 2021.
Notable performances included first round pins by Joseph Martinez (Junior), George Fernandez (Junior), Thomas Rhodes (Senior, Team Captain), Jasper Brown (Sophomore), a win by Owen Watson (Freshman) and an exciting third round pin by Jacob Lougee (Senior).
The SCHS wrestling roster has over 30 eligible wrestlers this year. This should be an exciting season for the program.
SCHS vs Mariner (Varsity):
3 pins by SC, 6 Forfeits (54 to 18)
106lbs - Cristian Johnson (Mariner HS) accepted a forfeit
113lbs - Kaiju Fergerson (SC Sophomore), accepted a forfeit
120lbs - George Fernandez accepted a forfeit
126lbs - Joseph Martinez (SC Junior) pinned Cesar Sanchez in the first round.
132lbs - August King (SC Freshman) accepted a forfeit
138lbs - double forfeit
145lbs - Jacob Lougee accepted a forfeit
152lbs - Thomas Rhodes (SC Senior) pinned Noel Villar Cereares in the first round.
160lbs - Max Rutledge accepted a forfeit
170lbs - Preston Marshall (Mariner) pinned Owen Watson (SCHS Freshman)
182lbs - Cage Jensen (SC Junior) accepted a forfeit
195lbs - Essey Girmoy (SC Freshman) accepted a forfeit
220lbs - Anthony Martine (Mariner HS) accepted a forfeit
285lbs - double forfeit
|Cage Jensen throws his Kamiak opponent
Photo by Sean Rhodes
SCHS vs Kamiak (Varsity):
5 pins by SC, 1 pin by Kamiak, 4 forfeits (54 to 18)
106lbs - double forfeit
113lbs - Kaiju Fergerson (SC Sophomore), accepted a forfeit
120lbs - George Fernandez (SC Junior) pinned Richard Beach in the first round.
126lbs - Joseph Martinez (SC Junior) pinned Giovanni Besson in the second round
132lbs - Tison Cao (Kamiak) pinned August King (SC Freshman) in the second round
138lbs - Abe LeBaron (Kamiak) accepted a forfeit
145lbs - Jacob Lougee (SC Senior) pinned Gabriel Quist in the third round.
152lbs - Thomas Rhodes (SC Senior) pinned Chris Johnson in the first round.
160lbs - Max Rutledge (SC Junior) pinned Gurdit Matharu (Kamiak)
170lbs - Owen Watson (SC Freshman) pinned Sal Kakar (Kamiak) in the third round
182lbs - Cage Jensen (SC Junior) accepted a forfeit
195lbs - Essey Girmoy (SC Freshman) accepted a forfeit
220lbs - double forfeit
285lbs - Mark Holcom (Kamiak) accepted a forfeit
0 comments:
Post a Comment