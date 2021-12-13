George Fernandez puts his opponent into a cradle.

Photo by Sean Rhodes

Shorecrest High School Wrestling won its first two dual meets of the season December 9, 2021. Shorecrest High School Wrestling won its first two dual meets of the season December 9, 2021.





Cage Jensen throws his Kamiak opponent

Photo by Sean Rhodes

SCHS vs Kamiak (Varsity):

5 pins by SC, 1 pin by Kamiak, 4 forfeits (54 to 18)



106lbs - double forfeit

113lbs - Kaiju Fergerson (SC Sophomore), accepted a forfeit

120lbs - George Fernandez (SC Junior) pinned Richard Beach in the first round.

126lbs - Joseph Martinez (SC Junior) pinned Giovanni Besson in the second round

132lbs - Tison Cao (Kamiak) pinned August King (SC Freshman) in the second round

138lbs - Abe LeBaron (Kamiak) accepted a forfeit

145lbs - Jacob Lougee (SC Senior) pinned Gabriel Quist in the third round.

152lbs - Thomas Rhodes (SC Senior) pinned Chris Johnson in the first round.

160lbs - Max Rutledge (SC Junior) pinned Gurdit Matharu (Kamiak)

170lbs - Owen Watson (SC Freshman) pinned Sal Kakar (Kamiak) in the third round

182lbs - Cage Jensen (SC Junior) accepted a forfeit

195lbs - Essey Girmoy (SC Freshman) accepted a forfeit

220lbs - double forfeit

Ana Reed greets her Kamiak opponent

Photo by Sean Rhodes

SCHS vs Kamiak (Girls):



105lbs - Rebecca Rhodes (SC Sophomore) lost by decision to a female Kamiak wrestler

110lbs - Ana Reed (SC Junior) lost by pin a female Kamiak wrestler



--Sean Rhodes



