Jobs: Sky Nursery - part-time, seasonal jobs at Sky

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Greenhouses at Sky Nursery

Attention gardeners: Sky Nursery will have a lot of part-time, seasonal jobs at the nursery next year. If they don't have an opening now, they may in the future, so they would love to have your application on file.

The jobs range from cashiering to hauling 100 pound items and every kind of plant care and sales position. You can use the seasonal job to work into full-time or you can just have a seasonal job every year and spend the rest of the time in your own garden.

Take a look at their job categories. https://skynursery.com/work-with-us/

They are hiring now for delivery drivers and sales associates.

If you need more information they will be having a job fair on Saturday, January 15, 2022.



