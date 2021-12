Shorewood wrestling results from the Winter Wonder-Slam Dual Meet Tournament

*Began at 152lbs106: Owen Mulder SW win by forfeit113: Even Lee SL win by forfeit120: Justin Kim SL win by forfeit126: Kana Zhao SL pinned Masa Taura 1:33132: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Dylan Wong 0:53138: James Nottingham SW win by forfeit145: Isaac VanHorn SW pinned Scott Barrett 0:28*152: Jonathan Burkholder SW pinned Harle Labany 2:37160: Ethan Winch SL dec. Ahmed Abdeen 13-6170: Juston Kim SL win by forfeit182: Alberto Solano SW win by forfeit195: Charles Jenning SL win by forfeit220: Hunter Tibodeau SW win by forfeit285: Isaac Kabuchi SW pinned Zayne Kuana 0:54*Began at 160lbs106: Owen Mulder SW tech. Fall Noah Hill 15-0113: Sam Moehr ING win by forfeit120: Saaber Abokar ING win by forfeit126: Santi Gonzales ING pinned Masa Taura 1:28132: David Urcino ING dec. Quincy Laflin 11-10138: Danny Martinez ING pinned James Nottingham145: Isaac VanHorn SW pinned Thom Stahlecker 1:46152: Tomaso Fennell ING pinned Jonathan Burkholder*160: Fritz Mangin ING pinned Ahmed Abdeen 1:35170: Barut Abdullahi ING win by forfeit182: Max Perry ING pinned Alberto Solano195: Kieran Geisness ING win by forfeit220: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Tyee Ford 1:36Minus 1 team point, Unsportsmanlike Penalty285: Christian Tinoco ING win by inj. default Isaac Kabuchi*Began at 170lbs106: Owen Mulder SW win by forfeit113: Elijah Martin SH win by forfeit120: Double Forfeit126: Ty Fleshman SH pinned Masa Taura 2:43132: Quincy Laflin SW dec. Drew Schirman 7-4138: Cameron Egbert SH dec. James Nottingham 10-8145: Isaac Vanhorn SW pinned Logan Peach 0:45152: Jonathan Burkholder SW win by forfeit160: Cameron Huisingh SH pinned Ahmed Abdeen 4:57*170: Arthur Eusubio SH win by forfeit182: Ryan MacKiewicz SH pinned Alberto Solano 1:12195: Jaxon Wolfe SH win by forfeit220: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Ty Lacy 1:19285: Daniel Tausa SH pinned Isaac Kabuchi 1:11*Began at 182lbs106: Hayden Stenrod BE pinned Owen Mulder 0:48113: Blake Heilsen BE win by forfeit120: Xavier Espinosa BE win by forfeit126: Masa Taura SW win by forfeit132: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Justice O’Brien 1:34138: Daniel Price BE pinned James Nottingham 4:50145: Isaac VanHorn SW pinned Jack Lemcke 0:33152: Darius Lee BE pinned Oli Dalan 0:59160: Jackson Hallett win by forfeit170: Double Forfeit182: Alberto Solano SW win by forfeit195: Nathaniel Hernandez SW win by forfeit220: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Armand Briucee 1:59285: Double Forfeit**Shorewood wins by criteria i (The team having the greater number (total match points) of first-point(s) scored: Shorewood 8 - Bellarmine 4)*No other results reported