Windstorm: not enough branches for a Christmas tree

Photo by Pam Cross

Pam Cross says "Last year I made my Christmas tree from branches that fell down during a December windstorm so I was pretty excited about the big windstorm we were supposed to have last night!"





But it was enough to blow down a few trees and power lines! A couple of people still don't have power.





There was at least one good gust at my house. A wind chime that has been hanging under the eaves on the north side of my house for 20 years ended up flat on the deck. (No photo, it's too sad-looking). It broke off the hook.





My street is pretty messy, too, full of small tufts of trees. I'm just as happy we didn't get more.





DKH











