Windstorm: not enough branches for a Christmas tree

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Photo by Pam Cross

Pam Cross says "Last year I made my Christmas tree from branches that fell down during a December windstorm so I was pretty excited about the big windstorm we were supposed to have last night!"

But it was enough to blow down a few trees and power lines! A couple of people still don't have power.

There was at least one good gust at my house. A wind chime that has been hanging under the eaves on the north side of my house for 20 years ended up flat on the deck. (No photo, it's too sad-looking). It broke off the hook.

My street is pretty messy, too, full of small tufts of trees. I'm just as happy we didn't get more.

DKH



Posted by DKH at 1:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  