Christmas Sing-Along with Nancy Stewart December 14 on Zoom

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Sing-along with Nancy Stewart

Christmas Sing-Along with Nancy Stewart 
Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 6:30-7:30pm

Gather family and friends to sing a variety of traditional, religious and funny songs (ie "Hark the Herald Angels Sing", "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer", etc.) to celebrate the holidays. All ages are encouraged to sing, as it builds empathy, neural pathways, language and vocabulary. Music is magic!

You will need a computer with the ability to connect to Zoom online.

Please register by 9am on December 11. 

A Zoom link and lyrics sheet will be sent to you. Check your spam or junk folder. Please email Bekka Martin ramartin@kcls.org if you don't receive the link or have any questions.

Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to access@kcls.org


