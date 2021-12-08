Car fire Monday delays traffic on Bothell Way

Northshore Fire responds to a car fire on Bothell Way. Photo by Dan Schmidt

Police and fire responded to the flaming vehicle just before 2pm on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 170th and SR 522 / Bothell Way in Lake Forest Park.





The northbound lane was closed and traffic was diverted through the Shore Drive / Beach Drive neighborhood





Just before 3pm, the scene was cleared and the busy highway was reopened.












