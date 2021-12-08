Car fire Monday delays traffic on Bothell Way

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Northshore Fire responds to a car fire on Bothell Way. Photo by Dan Schmidt

A dramatic car fire Monday delayed traffic on Bothell Way for an hour. 

Police and fire responded to the flaming vehicle just before 2pm on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 170th and SR 522 / Bothell Way in Lake Forest Park.

The northbound lane was closed and traffic was diverted through the Shore Drive / Beach Drive neighborhood

Just before 3pm, the scene was cleared and the busy highway was reopened.



