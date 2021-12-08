600 luminaries will light the way at the Luminary Walk Friday in Kenmore

4pm - Kenmore Middle School - 6th grade Cadet Choir and 7th grade Concert Choir

4:30pm- Poetry by Lindy Thompson

5pm - Northshore Middle School - 6th, 7th & 8th grade combined choir

6pm - Inglemoor High School Jazz Band

Jessica's Unique Bite Burgers has been open for 6+ years. It is a family run, small business. We put in a lot of hard work and effort to make sure every burger is unique. We offer various meat choices, so there's something for everyone out thereKaren has been baking professionally for over 20 years and has been teaching in the industry for more than nine years. Her licensed and permitted boutique bakery - KDJ's The Bakerie - pops up twice each month at Kenmore Food Truck Corner. Making sumptuous and delicious desserts and chocolates is her passion, but baking a crusty loaf of sourdough comes in at a close second.Uncle Stinky's MagicItems to purchase. Light up the night and let your light shine bright with a colorful light up from Uncle Stinky's Magic booth.