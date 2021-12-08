600 luminaries will light the way at the Luminary Walk Friday in Kenmore
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
LUMINARY WALK
Over 600 luminaries will light the way on the 1-mile lighted luminary loop around Kenmore starting and ending at City Hall Lawn, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028 on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 4 to 7pm.
Free to-go craft kits. Music and food vendors at the City Hall Lawn.
- Masks and social distancing are required
- No sign-up necessary, just come and walk as you please
- Bring nonperishable food items to donate to the food drive
- Leashed dogs are welcome
Food can be purchased from these two vendors
Jessica's Unique Bite Burgers
Jessica's Unique Bite Burgers has been open for 6+ years. It is a family run, small business. We put in a lot of hard work and effort to make sure every burger is unique. We offer various meat choices, so there's something for everyone out there
KDJ'S THE BAKERIE, www.kdjsthebakerie.com
Karen has been baking professionally for over 20 years and has been teaching in the industry for more than nine years. Her licensed and permitted boutique bakery - KDJ's The Bakerie - pops up twice each month at Kenmore Food Truck Corner. Making sumptuous and delicious desserts and chocolates is her passion, but baking a crusty loaf of sourdough comes in at a close second.
Vendors
Uncle Stinky's Magic
Items to purchase. Light up the night and let your light shine bright with a colorful light up from Uncle Stinky's Magic booth.
Music Performers
- 4pm - Kenmore Middle School - 6th grade Cadet Choir and 7th grade Concert Choir
- 4:30pm- Poetry by Lindy Thompson
- 5pm - Northshore Middle School - 6th, 7th & 8th grade combined choir
- 6pm - Inglemoor High School Jazz Band
