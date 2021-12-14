Busy Shoreline burglar featured on Fox 13's Washington's Most Wanted show

"You didn't hurt a big corporate business. You hurt my family. You hurt Joe's family. You hurt Cassie's family. You hurt Dom's family. You hurt every single person who has blood, sweat and tears in this building," said Rose Werelus, the manager at Spin Alley Bowling Center.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage using a crowbar to open the cash register at Spin Alley Bowling Center. He also broke through the office door and stole two safes.Manager Rose Werelus said between the damages and what he took from the safes, the business is out more than $17,000."We really want all of our small businesses to know we are taking these crimes very seriously and every crime matters so if something is happening, we need them to call us, report it so that we can gain as much information as possible about this suspect," Deputy Ross said.Deputies say he may be driving a Honda minivan.If you recognize this suspect, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.