Light during power outages

By Vicki Michels









They look and work just like normal bulbs. But if the power is suddenly cut (like from an outage, or even when we overload a circuit and it flips the breaker, like I did last night) the light stays on!



And it will last for hours. I personally have one screwed into my living room lamp, bathroom fixture, dining room chandelier, and kitchen light.









I highly recommend these. Mine are from Last time there was an outage, I could get around just fine. You can even remove the bulb entirely, when it lights up during an emergency, and use it as an emergency flashlight!I highly recommend these. Mine are from Boundery , but I think other manufacturers have taken the hint. They are more expensive (of course) than your garden-variety light bulbs.





But you need only a few in the most important areas, both for safety and convenience. (Nice Christmas presents?)









I want to put in a 'plug' for an item I have found priceless. They are light bulbs. But THESE bulbs contain a self-charging addition.