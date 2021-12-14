Light during power outages
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
I want to put in a 'plug' for an item I have found priceless. They are light bulbs. But THESE bulbs contain a self-charging addition.
They look and work just like normal bulbs. But if the power is suddenly cut (like from an outage, or even when we overload a circuit and it flips the breaker, like I did last night) the light stays on!
And it will last for hours. I personally have one screwed into my living room lamp, bathroom fixture, dining room chandelier, and kitchen light.
Last time there was an outage, I could get around just fine. You can even remove the bulb entirely, when it lights up during an emergency, and use it as an emergency flashlight!
I highly recommend these. Mine are from Boundery, but I think other manufacturers have taken the hint. They are more expensive (of course) than your garden-variety light bulbs.
But you need only a few in the most important areas, both for safety and convenience. (Nice Christmas presents?)
