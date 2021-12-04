4Culture recovery fund for individuals to open Jan 5
Saturday, December 18, 2021
We know this is a busy time! We’ve posted the guidelines so you can familiarize yourself with the program and think through any questions you may have.
Here's what you need to know:
- You are a cultural producer if your primary occupation—paid or unpaid—is within 4Culture’s program areas of heritage, historic preservation, art, or public art.
- This is funding is to provide COVID-19 pandemic relief. This means that you will need to show a loss of $1,000 or more between 2019 and 2020.
- The deadline to apply is Wednesday, February 2 at 5:00pm PST.
- We will hold three workshops to help with your application on January 12, 18, and 27, 2022.
Guideline Information
