4Culture recovery fund for individuals to open Jan 5

Saturday, December 18, 2021

Opening January 5, 2022 the 4Culture Recovery Fund for Individuals will offer between $1,000 and $12,000 to eligible cultural producers who have been financially impacted by the pandemic as they recuperate, adapt, and advance their practice.

We know this is a busy time! We’ve posted the guidelines so you can familiarize yourself with the program and think through any questions you may have.

Here's what you need to know:
  • You are a cultural producer if your primary occupation—paid or unpaid—is within 4Culture’s program areas of heritage, historic preservation, art, or public art.
  • This is funding is to provide COVID-19 pandemic relief. This means that you will need to show a loss of $1,000 or more between 2019 and 2020.
  • The deadline to apply is Wednesday, February 2 at 5:00pm PST.
  • We will hold three workshops to help with your application on January 12, 18, and 27, 2022.

Guideline Information



