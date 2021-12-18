KCSO: Supporting School Safety in King County

Saturday, December 18, 2021


From the King County Sheriff's Office

There is no higher priority for the men and women of the King County Sheriff’s Office than the safety of our communities. We are aware that this week, both locally and elsewhere, unsubstantiated social media content has caused some families concern for the wellbeing of their children. 

The King County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure everyone in our community that we, in collaboration with school districts and regional partners, will remain vigilant in assessing on-line comments and holding those accountable who seek to harm or disrupt our schools.

King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht said, “For nearly 37-years I have committed myself to protecting the safety and welfare of my neighbors in King County. I am proud to lead a group of deputies and detectives who share my unwavering vision to keep families and schools free of violence.”

The Sheriff’s Office is presently unaware of any credible threats to King County schools. 

We thank school officials for their continued vigilance and ask them to dial 911 to report concerning events or behavior. Any new and credible information will be shared to ensure the safety of all who call King County home.



