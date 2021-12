Avoid driving over fire hoses Shoreline Fire responded to a residential fire in a vacant, boarded-up building in the 14500 block of 1st Ave NE. There was no report of anyone inside. Shoreline Fire responded to a residential fire in a vacant, boarded-up building in the 14500 block of 1st Ave NE. There was no report of anyone inside.





A large number of houses in that area are vacant and awaiting demolition for a large construction project.





Because 1st Ave is a main route for vehicles exiting I-5, Fire put out a special plea for drivers to avoid the area and refrain from driving over fire hoses.