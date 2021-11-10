Wind, rain, power outages and a tornado warning

Tornado warning sent to a

few hundred thousand people

Just after noon a tornado cell formed over the Kitsap Peninsula and was picked up by Doppler radar.





This information was automatically fed into the Emergency Alert System and immediately sent out to a few hundred thousand people, warning that a tornado was possible and to seek shelter immediately in a basement.



At 12:30pm or 12:15pm depending on which service your alerts come from, the warning was cancelled as the cell had dissipated.



The warning was actually supposed to go only to Kitsap county residents. The Northwest Weather Service (NWS) is trying to find the glitch in the system.



The rest of the afternoon was a rotation of heavy rain, then completely overcast skies, then brilliant sunshine. Wash, rinse, repeat.



Puddles were forming on streets. A few basements were flooding, which probably won't work for protection from tornados.



If you have standing water on the street or flooded basements in Shoreline, you may want to report it through the At 12:30pm or 12:15pm depending on which service your alerts come from, the warning was cancelled as the cell had dissipated.The warning was actually supposed to go only to Kitsap county residents. The Northwest Weather Service (NWS) is trying to find the glitch in the system.The rest of the afternoon was a rotation of heavy rain, then completely overcast skies, then brilliant sunshine. Wash, rinse, repeat.Puddles were forming on streets. A few basements were flooding, which probably won't work for protection from tornados.If you have standing water on the street or flooded basements in Shoreline, you may want to report it through the See-Click-Fix app which allows you to send photos.





The tornado warning was supposed to go only to Kitsap county residents

Lake Forest Park has a system to report problems to Public Works Lake Forest Park has a system to report problems to Public Works here . Take a photo in case you are contacted for more information.

I can hardly wait to see what tomorrow brings.







Groggily I wandered around the house, wondering where the safest place would be if trees fell and sent spears through my roof.The cat had wisely bolted for the basement.I decided that nowhere was safe and went back to bed. I was awakened at least twice more before I gave up and got out of bed.Carl Dinse told me that his Richmond Beach weather station measured wind gusts of 32mph, and it was probably 40mph in the tree tops of central Shoreline.