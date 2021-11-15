WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory in effect until 4pm PST Monday

Signs of a windy day on a Shoreline street.

Photo by Carl Dinse.

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory for the greater Seattle area which includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The wind advisory is in effect until 4pm PST Monday afternoon. Winds Monday afternoon are expected to be out of the south, 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph.





Our neighbors in Snohomish County are under a high wind warning, with wind gusts to 45mph possible. Paine Field in Everett has recorded several wind gusts over the weekend of over 54mph. We had wind gusts to 38mph in Richmond beach shortly after 5am Sunday morning, and it has been windy all day.





Forecast: Breezy conditions are expected overnight into Monday morning. Winds pick up Monday afternoon with gusts to 40 mph. We are expecting about an inch of rain Monday afternoon as well. Winds calm down a little Monday night but still gusting to 35 mph.





Rain lets up Tuesday a little bit with only the chance of rain or showers. Wednesday is our driest day of the week with partly sunny skies, but chilly, highs staying in the mid 40's. Rain returns Thursday and is expected through the following weekend. Temperatures are remaining in the 40's through the weekend as well.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com















