The Conch - Weekend Sounds
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash
of the local entertainment scene
By Jarred Swalwell
11/12 FRIDAY
Aurora Borealis – The XOfenders
The XOfenders are a Northwest Indie Band from Snohomish County with many years of West Coast music experience. Blending R/B, Rock, Blues, Punk and Grunge, The XOfenders' original music is both fresh and familiar. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm
Darrell’s Tavern – Matlock and The Keys
Blues, indie-rock that combines elements of soul, rock and blues. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Ann Reynolds and Clave Gringa
Ann Reynolds’ Clave Gringa invites you to experience the joy and energy of Cuban Jazz. The band plays Ann’s original compositions and traditional Cuban songs. All ages, $15 by reservation, show starts 8pm.
11/13 SATURDAY
Aurora Borealis – One Island Drop
From originals to covers, One Island Drop plays island-style Roots Rock Reggae. A lil bit of Marley, a lil bit of music from Hawaii, we keep you skanking to the groove! 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30 pm
Darrell’s Tavern – F-Holes and The Heyfields
Long time pop-punkers (and a few other things) F-holes are joined by rock, rock and more rock The heyfields. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, show starts 8 pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop - Jeff Busch Quartet
Seattle based drummer Jeff Busch, known for his wide ranging work in the jazz, Brazilian and Cuban music communities collaborates with Spanish piano virtuoso Marina Albero, saxophonist extraordinaire Hans Teuber and master bassist Jeff Johnson for a night celebratory jazz and musical exploration! All ages, $20 by reservation, show starts 8 pm.
11/14 SUNDAY
Jazz Vespers - John Hansen and Jean Chaumont
John Hansen is a locally acclaimed jazz pianist. John and Jean will play both original and re-arranged tunes. This is a duo you don’t want to miss. The theme for the evening is “Deep Rivers” with a short reflection by Ross McKeekin. Live at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church (masks required) or you can stream from at the Facebook page for Jazz Vespers LFP.
