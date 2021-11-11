The Conch - Weekend Sounds

Thursday, November 11, 2021

The Conch – Weekend Sounds
By Jarred Swalwell

11/12 FRIDAY

Aurora Borealis – The XOfenders

The XOfenders are a Northwest Indie Band from Snohomish County with many years of West Coast music experience. Blending R/B, Rock, Blues, Punk and Grunge, The XOfenders' original music is both fresh and familiar. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm

Darrell’s Tavern – Matlock and The Keys

Blues, indie-rock that combines elements of soul, rock and blues. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop – Ann Reynolds and Clave Gringa

Ann Reynolds’ Clave Gringa invites you to experience the joy and energy of Cuban Jazz. The band plays Ann’s original compositions and traditional Cuban songs. All ages, $15 by reservation, show starts 8pm.

11/13 SATURDAY

Aurora Borealis – One Island Drop

From originals to covers, One Island Drop plays island-style Roots Rock Reggae. A lil bit of Marley, a lil bit of music from Hawaii, we keep you skanking to the groove! 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30 pm

Darrell’s Tavern – F-Holes and The Heyfields

Long time pop-punkers (and a few other things) F-holes are joined by rock, rock and more rock The heyfields. 21+, $10, doors open 7 pm, show starts 8 pm

North City Bistro and Wine Shop - Jeff Busch Quartet

Seattle based drummer Jeff Busch, known for his wide ranging work in the jazz, Brazilian and Cuban music communities collaborates with Spanish piano virtuoso Marina Albero, saxophonist extraordinaire Hans Teuber and master bassist Jeff Johnson for a night celebratory jazz and musical exploration! All ages, $20 by reservation, show starts 8 pm.

11/14 SUNDAY

Jazz Vespers - John Hansen and Jean Chaumont

John Hansen is a locally acclaimed jazz pianist. John and Jean will play both original and re-arranged tunes. This is a duo you don’t want to miss. The theme for the evening is “Deep Rivers” with a short reflection by Ross McKeekin. Live at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church (masks required) or you can stream from at the Facebook page for Jazz Vespers LFP.



