Shoreline Veterans add kiosk to Veterans Recognition Plaza for the Space Force

Photos by Doug Cerretti





The Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza, north of Shoreline City Hall Council Chambers features kiosks for each branch of the military.









Recently they added a kiosk for the U.S. Space Force, which was created after the Plaza was completed.









The medallions on the sides of the kiosk are stamped on sheets of metal. They are bolted to the kiosk. A technician engraves the design, then stains it.





The finished product is quite striking.











