Shoreline Veterans add kiosk to Veterans Recognition Plaza for the Space Force

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Photos by Doug Cerretti

The Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza, north of Shoreline City Hall Council Chambers features kiosks for each branch of the military. 


Recently they added a kiosk for the U.S. Space Force, which was created after the Plaza was completed.


The medallions on the sides of the kiosk are stamped on sheets of metal. They are bolted to the kiosk. A technician engraves the design, then stains it. 


The finished product is quite striking.



Posted by DKH at 5:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  