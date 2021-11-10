Shoreline Fire vaccination clinic at Shoreline Community College

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Firefighters are administering vaccines
at Shoreline Community College
In partnership with UW Medicine, Shoreline Fire Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccines at Shoreline Community College's Pagoda Union Building (PUB).

You may make an appointment by calling 844-520-8700. Please refer to UW Medicine’s Vaccine Updates for more information.

The Shoreline Community College site has a limited supply of pediatric vaccine for ages 5-11 years old. 

You do need to have an appointment. They are currently not accepting walk-ins.

Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Building 9000, Shoreline, WA. (Map here)



Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  