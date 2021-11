Shoreline Fire vaccination clinic at Shoreline Community College

Firefighters are administering vaccines

In partnership with UW Medicine, Shoreline Fire Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccines at Shoreline Community College's Pagoda Union Building (PUB).



The Shoreline Community College site has a limited supply of pediatric vaccine for ages 5-11 years old.





You do need to have an appointment. They are currently not accepting walk-ins.



Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Building 9000, Shoreline, WA. ( Map here

You may make an appointment by calling 844-520-8700. Please refer to UW Medicine’s Vaccine Updates for more information.