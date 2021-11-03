LFP Rotary programs Wednesday Nov 10 and Nov 17
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Lake Forest Park Rotary Club is excited to host the following speakers at our upcoming meetings. Meetings are at 7:30am on Wednesday mornings, and currently being held on Zoom.
Join ZOOM meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85142410960
More information can be found at: http://lakeforestparkrotary.com/
Speaker: JJ Kissinger
A new nonprofit, serving families who have a child with cancer. Light Collective creates a monthly day of joy and connection for families by sending a box full of activities, toys, crafts, and games.
Light Collective cultivates communities of light in the darkness by creating safe and delightful experiences for families to make memories together while connecting to a larger community of families on a similar journey.
Speaker: Sasha Seiden
Bloodworks NW is an independent, non-profit organization harnessing donor gifts to provide a safe, lifesaving blood supply to 95% of hospitals in the pacific northwest. Patients depend on us.
Our physicians are specialists in transfusion medicine and provide care for patients with bleeding disorders and other conditions. Our labs offer diverse testing services to support organ and tissue transplantation as well as patient care.
Our research institute makes scientific breakthroughs to help people live longer and healthier lives – locally, and around the world. Backed by more than 70 years of history (and previously known as Puget Sound Blood Center) we are a cornerstone of healthcare in the Northwest.
