Case updates November 1, 2021
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
COVID Case updates
United States
- Total cases 46,024,349 - 127,217 new
- Total deaths 745,274 - 1,301 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 645,596 - 5,451 new
- Total hospitalizations 40,514 - 385 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6%
- Total deaths 8,696 - 68 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 155,742 - 1,140 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,482 - 55 new
- Total deaths 2,022 - 15 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 38,337 - 306 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,811 - 14 new
- Total deaths 504 - 4 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,388 - 41 new
- Total hospitalizations 243 - -1 new
- Total deaths 111 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 557 - 47 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 1 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
