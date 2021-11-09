Jobs: WSDOT Plan Reviewers

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

WSDOT
Plan Reviewer – TE4

Washington State Department of Transportation is seeking multiple experienced engineers to join our Plans, Specifications and Estimates (PS/E) review team. 

This position is responsible for the quality and final review of all aspects of the PS/E for various types of highway construction projects. The quality reviews check for biddability of the construction features to ensure projects meet current standards. Additionally, this position will ensure that all design documentation, permits, agreements, and right of way processes are complete before Advertisement. 

This includes confirming with Program Management that funds are available for the project. In this role, you will directly support the agency's mission by aiding in the advertisement and award of highway construction projects.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 3:23 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  