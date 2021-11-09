Jobs: WSDOT Plan Reviewers





This position is responsible for the quality and final review of all aspects of the PS/E for various types of highway construction projects. The quality reviews check for biddability of the construction features to ensure projects meet current standards. Additionally, this position will ensure that all design documentation, permits, agreements, and right of way processes are complete before Advertisement.









This includes confirming with Program Management that funds are available for the project. In this role, you will directly support the agency's mission by aiding in the advertisement and award of highway construction projects.

– TE4Washington State Department of Transportation is seeking multiple experienced engineers to join our Plans, Specifications and Estimates (PS/E) review team.