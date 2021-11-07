Haitian-American baritone brings music of Rum and Rebellion to life in Shoreline performance Nov 19

Acclaimed Haitian-American baritone Jean Bernard Cerin makes his Seattle area debut as Classical Uncorked presents Rum and Rebellion at Black Coffee Northwest in Shoreline.

Experience the music behind the turbulent crossroads of politics, the rum industry, and the transatlantic slave trade in the Caribbean, South America, and Europe. 

Savor a selection of 18th century songs and tunes by Black British writer, abolitionist, and merchant Ignatius Sancho as well as Brazilian composer José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia, grandson of sugar cane plantation slaves. 

The program also features works by Caribbean-born Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint Georges, Haitian composer Justin Elie, and pioneering American song collector Maud Cuney Hare.

Classical Uncorked believes that you don’t have to be Classically trained to enjoy Classical music. 

An artist-driven, audience-funded cooperative, it is dedicated to bringing music from historically excluded musicians and composers to audiences around the Seattle area. Our welcoming and unpretentious events will delight first-time and experienced concertgoers alike. So prepare to have fun, learn a few things, and drink something tasty. 

Rum and Rebellion presented by Classical Uncorked
Jean Bernard Cerin, baritone; Tekla Cunningham, violin; Henry Lebedinsky, piano

Friday, November 19, 2021, 7:30pm

VENUE. Black Coffee Northwest, 16743 Aurora Ave. N; Shoreline, WA 98133

TICKETS: $25, available at http://classicaluncorked.com. A limited number of reduced price tickets are available upon request.

COVID PROTOCOL: In accordance with King County regulations, face coverings and proof of vaccination required for entry.



