Epilogue: High school girls’ soccer 3A State Tournament – Shorewood and Shorecrest end against top state teams

In an amazing coincidence of symmetry, both Shoreline girls’ high school soccer teams won in District playoffs, earned berths to the State Championship, won their first tournament games, and were eliminated in their second game by the best teams in the state.









Both teams have reason to be proud of their achievements, and for each to have their tournament runs only stopped by the two powerhouse teams in the state.



Lakeside Lions and Holy Names Cougars will meet in an almighty Clash Of The Titans on November 19, 2021 to face the winner of Seattle Prep Panthers (RPI #13, #13 seed) versus heavyweight Gig Harbor Tides (RPI #1, #1 seed) in the championship final.

It is noteworthy that three of the four teams in the semi-finals are private schools from the same 3A Metro League. Who will claim the prize trophy in Sparks Stadium on November 20th?





Shorewood rampaged through the Wesco League regular season, with a record of 13-2-0, won the District playoff championship, #5 RPI ranking, and seeded #7Shorecrest struggled through the Wesco League regular season, with a record of 7-6-2, eked through the District playoff finishing fourth, #28 RPI ranking, and seeded #19.Shorewood played Lakes in their opening State tourney game and won 5-3 to advance to the quarter-final round. There, Thunderbirds would face Metro League Champions, Holy Names, RPI #2 and #2 seed in the state, and were knocked out, 1-5.Shorecrest played Kelso in their opening State tourney game and won 4-0 to advance to the eighth-final round. There, Scots would face Metro League Runner-up, Lakeside, RPI #3 and #3 seed in the state, and were knocked out, 0-2.