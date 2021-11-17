Book review by Aarene Storms: Hearts Unbroken
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Louise Wolfe is a senior, a journalist for the school newspaper, and a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
When her first real boyfriend mocks and disrespects Native people in front of her, Louise unceremoniously dumps him.
But when she starts dating the new kid on the school newspaper staff, Louise never quite gets around to telling him about her tribal identity ... until everything goes really wrong.
Set in contemporary Kansas, this own-voices novel spotlights many opinions on racial issues. Some are outright offensive.
Others are more complicated, just like real people. Through it all, Louise, her younger brother Hughie (who completely stole my heart), and her realistically-flawed parents work to establish their rightful place in the community, and in the world.
Some minor cussing, a few sexual situations, a diverse cast, and an exploration of racial stereotypes. Recommended for ages 14 to adult.
Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at aarenex@haikufarm.net
