Book review by Aarene Storms: Hearts Unbroken



Louise Wolfe is a senior, a journalist for the school newspaper, and a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.





When her first real boyfriend mocks and disrespects Native people in front of her, Louise unceremoniously dumps him.





But when she starts dating the new kid on the school newspaper staff, Louise never quite gets around to telling him about her tribal identity ... until everything goes really wrong.



Set in contemporary Kansas, this own-voices novel spotlights many opinions on racial issues. Some are outright offensive.



