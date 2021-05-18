Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp with Coach Arnie Moreno
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
|Arnie Moreno
Starting Monday June 28, 2021 the camp will be held for four straight days, ending July 1st.
Summer Tennis Skills and Drills 2021
Coach Arnie Moreno
- PTR Certified Tennis Instructor
- Shorewood High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach
- Shorewood High School Boys Varsity Tennis Coach
- Shorewood High School 14 Wesco South League Championships
- Seattle P-I Girls Tennis Coach of the Year 2005
- King 5 “Coach that makes a Difference” Feb. 2008
- Washington State University “Educator of Excellence” Award 2007
LOCATION: Shorewood HS tennis courts
17300 Fremont Ave N.
TIME/DAYS: MONDAY , TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. 10am to 12 noon
Dates: June 28, 29, 30 and July 1st
LAST DAY OF CAMP JULY OF CAMP July 1, 2021
* July 2nd only as a make up date in case of a rain out day.
4 two hour lessons for $80 or $20 per lesson
- Checks payable to Arnie Moreno or pay by lesson or number of lessons you plan to take.
- Mail payment or bring to first day of practice.
- 18904 32nd Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155
Live ball drills and games - Fundamentals - match play - game strategy / understanding the game
- ALL LEVELS OF SKILL – BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOL
- RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED
PLEASE CALL / TEXT or EMAIL : ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP
- (Cell) 206-412-3191
- email: morenoarnie106@hotmail.com
