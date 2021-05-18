Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp with Coach Arnie Moreno

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Arnie Moreno
Coach Arnie Moreno will hold his Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp at Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

Starting Monday June 28, 2021 the camp will be held for four straight days, ending July 1st.

Summer Tennis Skills and Drills 2021

  • PTR Certified Tennis Instructor
  • Shorewood High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach
  • Shorewood High School Boys Varsity Tennis Coach
  • Shorewood High School 14 Wesco South League Championships
  • Seattle P-I Girls Tennis Coach of the Year 2005
  • King 5 “Coach that makes a Difference” Feb. 2008
  • Washington State University “Educator of Excellence” Award 2007

LOCATION: Shorewood HS tennis courts
17300 Fremont Ave N.

TIME/DAYS: MONDAY , TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. 10am to 12 noon
Dates: June 28, 29, 30 and July 1st

LAST DAY OF CAMP JULY OF CAMP July 1, 2021

* July 2nd only as a make up date in case of a rain out day.

4 two hour lessons for $80 or $20 per lesson
  • Checks payable to Arnie Moreno or pay by lesson or number of lessons you plan to take.
  • Mail payment or bring to first day of practice.
  • 18904 32nd Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155

*Call instructor for dates of make up lessons 206-412-3191

Live ball drills and games - Fundamentals - match play - game strategy / understanding the game
  • ALL LEVELS OF SKILL – BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOL
  • RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED
Required for the tennis camp: emergency contact and medical insurance assurance and waiver.

PLEASE CALL / TEXT or EMAIL : ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP


