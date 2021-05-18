Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp with Coach Arnie Moreno

Arnie Moreno Coach Arnie Moreno will hold his Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp at Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. Coach Arnie Moreno will hold his Summer Skills and Drills Tennis Camp at Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

PTR Certified Tennis Instructor

Shorewood High School Girls Varsity Tennis Coach

Shorewood High School Boys Varsity Tennis Coach

Shorewood High School 14 Wesco South League Championships

Seattle P-I Girls Tennis Coach of the Year 2005

King 5 “Coach that makes a Difference” Feb. 2008

Washington State University “Educator of Excellence” Award 2007

4 two hour lessons for $80 or $20 per lesson

Checks payable to Arnie Moreno or pay by lesson or number of lessons you plan to take.

Mail payment or bring to first day of practice.

18904 32nd Ave NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155





Live ball drills and games

ALL LEVELS OF SKILL – BEGINNERS TO ADVANCED - MIDDLE SCHOOL TO HIGH SCHOOL

RACKET PROVIDED IF NEEDED - BALLS PROVIDED

Starting Monday June 28, 2021 the camp will be held for four straight days, ending July 1st.Coach Arnie MorenoLOCATION: Shorewood HS tennis courts17300 Fremont Ave N.TIME/DAYS: MONDAY , TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. 10am to 12 noonDates: June 28, 29, 30 and July 1stLAST DAY OF CAMP JULY OF CAMP July 1, 2021* July 2nd only as a make up date in case of a rain out day.*Call instructor for dates of make up lessons 206-412-3191- Fundamentals - match play - game strategy / understanding the gameRequired for the tennis camp: emergency contact and medical insurance assurance and waiver.PLEASE CALL / TEXT or EMAIL : ARNIE MORENO TO SIGN UP