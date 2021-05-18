Successful ICHS pop-up vaccine event Monday

Tuesday, May 18, 2021


ICHS staff delivered the "one and done" Johnson and Johnson vaccine Monday, May 17, 2021 at a pop-up clinic at the Shoreline Public Library. This was a walk-in, no appointment required event.
 
We were able to vaccinate individuals who had transportation and other barriers from getting their vaccine in other settings.
 
We are so grateful to partner with King County Library System to make this event possible! Thank you Community Health Plan of Washington for joining us!


