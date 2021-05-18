Shoreline mail theft

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Mail theft vehicle on right

This is how mail theft often happens, at night when you are tucked in to your homes and all seems safe.

This caper happened on 05/10/20221 in Shoreline. Check out the vehicle on the far right of the screen. We think it's a Chrysler 300 with large chrome rims and a sunroof.
 
The homeowner called 911 around 9:21pm from the 20100 block of 7th Ave NE. USPS informed him that a package had been delivered. The victim checked his mailbox, but no package! 

The homeowner checked his surveillance camera. Mystery solved. Package stolen.
 
An unknown subject exits the passenger side of the Chrysler, runs towards the row of mailboxes and opens each one. The person grabs something, presumably the homeowner's package, and gets back in the car. The Chrysler is then seen leaving southbound on 7th Ave NE.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the subject in the passenger seat, please call the police at our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21014399.

--King County Sheriff's Office



Posted by DKH at 3:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

