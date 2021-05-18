Arcane Comics aims to be the world's Local Comic Shop

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

With a flat rate of $5 for shipping, 
why restrain yourself?
Photo courtesy Arcane Comics
In spite of cancelling game nights during the pandemic and the many COVID-19 restrictions, Arcane Comics in Shoreline has maintained a thriving business by shipping comics to customers.

Whether you’re across town or across the world, we’re honored to still be your Local Comic Shop.
Don’t forget we’ve got $5 flat rate shipping for (almost) any amount of comics in the contiguous US, but we also ship worldwide!

Send an email (info@arcanecomicbooks.com), give a call (206-781-4875), or head to the website (arcanecomicbooks.com) to get started!

Arcane is located in Parkwood Plaza, 15202 Aurora Ave N Suite A, Shoreline, WA 98133, just a couple of doors down from Joann Fabrics.



