Shoreline Schools plans for full reopening this fall

Tuesday, May 18, 2021


At their May 3, 2021 meeting, the Shoreline School Board heard a presentation on budget planning for the 2021-2022 school year that included the expectation schools will be fully reopened this fall, unless public health guidance prevents that from occurring.

At this time, the Governor’s Office is also expecting that districts will offer a remote learning option for students who need it.

On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health released their school district guidance and recommendations for the 2021-2022 school year. Staff are in the process of reviewing the guidance and more information will be shared in a future update.



