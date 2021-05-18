United Way of King County, DoorDash, community partners celebrate milestone: 100,000 food deliveries completed

DoorDash food pantry in south King county

This week, United Way of King County celebrated 100,000 deliveries of food as they combat food insecurity across the region in partnership with DoorDash and its social impact initiative, Project DASH





More than 70% of those served are people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.



Locally, the program partners closely with North Helpline Food Bank and Hopelink.



DoorDash launched Project DASH nationwide in 2018 and, since then, it has grown from a few deliveries a week to over 400,000 deliveries of items, including food, mental health kits, diapers and school supplies in 2020 alone.



Even as the pandemic begins to recede, the need for reliable, nutritious food available to individuals and families who are food insecure will still remain in King County.

















To celebrate the 100,000 deliveries, which is the highest in the nation, and to further combat food insecurity, DoorDash is donating $20,000 in DoorDash gift cards through its Community Credits program to United Way of King County.To learn more or sign up for free weekly home delivery of groceries, please click here