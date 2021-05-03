Shoreline Parks Bond to be certified on Friday May 7; Thursday deadline for curing signatures

As of Friday, April 30, 2021, the Shoreline Parks Bond was short by 184 valid ballots.





There were 177 ballots on hand with missing or questionable signatures which were not counted.

"If a voter sees that their ballot is not counted on our ballot tracker, it’s likely due to an issue with their signature. The ballot tracker should point them to the correct form to fill out to get that fixed but if they don’t see it there or have any questions, they should definitely give us a call at 206-296-VOTE (8683) and our team can help get them what they need.



"If it is a signature issue, they just need to fill out a simple form and get it back to us. We do have to receive those forms by Thursday, May 6 at 4:30pm as we certify this election on Friday. The fastest way to get the form back to us is to take a clear photo or scan and email it to voter.services@kingcounty.gov

"They can also drop it off in person to our office in Renton or the drop box outside the King County Administration building in downtown Seattle, 500 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104."

Updated ballots counts will be released on Monday and through the week until the final count on Friday.









