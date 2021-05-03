Ronald Wastewater District commissioners hold their final meeting

Wes Brandon was the last president of the Ronald Wastewater Board of Commissioners





Formed in 1951, long before Shoreline was a city and the school district was only seven years old, Ronald Wastewater District held its final commissioners meeting on April 30, 2021.





The next day, it was officially and fully a department of the City of Shoreline.





The commissioners, who were elected on a platform of support for moving the district to the city, issued one last, rather poignant proclamation.





The commissioners:

Wesley Brandon, President

Robert Ransom

Gretchen Atkinson

Laura Mork

Craig Degginger











