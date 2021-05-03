Ronald Wastewater District commissioners hold their final meeting
Monday, May 3, 2021
|Wes Brandon was the last president of the Ronald Wastewater Board of Commissioners
Formed in 1951, long before Shoreline was a city and the school district was only seven years old, Ronald Wastewater District held its final commissioners meeting on April 30, 2021.
The next day, it was officially and fully a department of the City of Shoreline.
The commissioners, who were elected on a platform of support for moving the district to the city, issued one last, rather poignant proclamation.
The commissioners:
- Wesley Brandon, President
- Robert Ransom
- Gretchen Atkinson
- Laura Mork
- Craig Degginger
0 comments:
Post a Comment