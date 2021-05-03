Ronald Wastewater District commissioners hold their final meeting

Monday, May 3, 2021

Wes Brandon was the last president of the Ronald Wastewater Board of Commissioners

Formed in 1951, long before Shoreline was a city and the school district was only seven years old, Ronald Wastewater District held its final commissioners meeting on April 30, 2021.

The next day, it was officially and fully a department of the City of Shoreline.

The commissioners, who were elected on a platform of support for moving the district to the city, issued one last, rather poignant proclamation.


The commissioners:
  • Wesley Brandon, President
  • Robert Ransom
  • Gretchen Atkinson
  • Laura Mork
  • Craig Degginger



