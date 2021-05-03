Scene on the Sound: Race to the Straits entertains Richmond Beach residents Saturday



Wayne Pridemore took all the photos of Saturday's sailing event.





Wayne commented: "The view was spectacular of the sailing boats passing by Richmond Beach Saltwater Park on Saturday afternoon May 1, 2021.







"The fleet of boats first passed north to Edmonds and then later returned headed south towards Ballard. There are very few places in the United States where one can enjoy such a panorama. We are blessed."









Megan Korgut, owner of the Drumlin gathering place (with food trucks) in Ridgecrest at 522 NE 165th is an avid sailor. She explained what was happening on Saturday.





This was the Race to the Straits, run by Sloop Tavern Yacht Club out of Seattle. Normally this race is a two day race with the halfway point at Port Townsend, where there is a party. But because of COVID-19, it was two days out and back to Shilshole and no party. The first day was to Whidbey Island.





Megan says the next race from Edmonds is on Wednesday, May 12.











