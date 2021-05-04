Fatal traffic accident on Bothell Way Sunday

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Emergency vehicles at accident scene in Kenmore
Photo courtesy Kenmore Police
On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at approximately 5:34pm, the Northshore Fire Department responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at the 6100 block of NE Bothell Way in Kenmore.
 
Upon arrival, firefighters found that a single vehicle had veered off the south side of NE Bothell Way and had become entangled in a guard rail, trees and bushes. 

The driver and passenger were both trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. 
 
Northshore Fire worked with units from Shoreline, Bothell and Redmond fire departments to free both patients. 

The passenger suffered critical bodily injuries and the driver was later pronounced deceased at Harborview Medical Center. 

The passenger is expected to recover.
 
The accident is currently under investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The names have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.



