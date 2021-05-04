Shorecrest senior receives Alpha Delta Chapter scholarship
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
|ADK Scholarship winner Gavin Dalziel
The son of Don and Mindy Dalziel, both Shoreline educators, Gavin has demonstrated his dedication to working with children through his volunteer work in classrooms, camps, and Special Olympics.
A gifted student, a musician, and an outstanding athlete, he plans to use his interests and talents to pursue a degree in physical education at Linfield University in Oregon with the goal of becoming a teacher.
The Shoreline chapter of ADK is very pleased to assist such an accomplished young person enter the field of Education.
0 comments:
Post a Comment