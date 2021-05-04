Shorecrest senior receives Alpha Delta Chapter scholarship

ADK Scholarship winner Gavin Dalziel Gavin Dalziel, Shorecrest senior, recently received the Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship for a future teacher. Gavin Dalziel, Shorecrest senior, recently received the Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship for a future teacher.





The son of Don and Mindy Dalziel, both Shoreline educators, Gavin has demonstrated his dedication to working with children through his volunteer work in classrooms, camps, and Special Olympics.





A gifted student, a musician, and an outstanding athlete, he plans to use his interests and talents to pursue a degree in physical education at Linfield University in Oregon with the goal of becoming a teacher.





The Shoreline chapter of ADK is very pleased to assist such an accomplished young person enter the field of Education.







