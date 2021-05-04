Support the Senior Center: Happy Days on the Horizon events start today Tuesday May 4
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to celebrate! Our Happy Days on the Horizon hybrid fundraiser goes live today May 4, 2021 at 10am PST.
We ask you, our supporters, to join us as we bring together the community in celebration.
Participate in the Happy Days on the Horizon fundraiser:
- Tuesday, May 4th @ 10AM PST / Watch our kick-off video on our website HERE
- Wednesday, May 5th from 12 - 1PM PST / Rock and Roll with burgers, fries, and floats at our Drive-By Lunch located at Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center (18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline, WA, 98155). Lunch is $10 a plate and can be ordered in advance at 206-365-1536 or ordered upon arrival.
- Thursday, May 6th from 12 - 2PM PST / Join Dr. John Hibbs in person at Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center (18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline, WA, 98155) for the Annual Dahlia Tuber Sale! Proceeds go to SLFPSC. (see previous article)
- Friday, May 7th @ 6PM PST / Grab a celebratory beverage and join us on Zoom for a Virtual Happy Hour! Use the below Zoom link to join the event.
- Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89308569701
- Meeting ID: 893 0856 9701
- If joining by phone: 253 215 8782
With your support, we can raise significant funding for members in our community
0 comments:
Post a Comment