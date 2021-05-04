Prepare for the 1950 census release with Sno-Isle Genealogy Wednesday

The Sno-Isle Genealogy Library Sno-Isle Genealogical society meets this Wednesday May 5, 2021 via Zoom, at 6:30pm with a short meeting followed by a program at 7pm. Sno-Isle Genealogical society meets this Wednesday May 5, 2021 via Zoom, at 6:30pm with a short meeting followed by a program at 7pm.





The program, "How to Prepare for the 1950 Census," will be presented by webinar by Lisa Louise Cooke.





This one hour program will show how to prepare now for the release of this census next April.





To register for the zoom meeting go to http://bit.ly/SIGSMay2021 before 7pm May 5.





The society research library is still closed but a message may be left at 425-775-6267 and will be answered in a few days.







