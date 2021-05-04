Candidates: Jon Lebo announces campaign for Lake Forest Park City Council Position 3

I am Jon Lebo and I am announcing my campaign for the Lake Forest Park City Council Position 3.

I have lived in Lake Forest Park for over 28 years, attending Lake Forest Park Elementary, Kellogg Middle School, and Shorecrest High School.





I am a University of Washington graduate with dual degrees in Architectural Studies and Construction Management.





I am an architect and the Deputy Project Director, on the $3.7B, East Link Extension project at Sound Transit.





Previously, I was a Director of Capital Projects, University of Washington.





I am an experienced leader in civic planning, capital planning and construction. I recently served for 7 years on the Lake Forest Park (LFP) Planning Commission, 3 years as its Chair. Our collaborations with the citizens included the 2015 Comprehensive Plan and the new development code and for the LFP Town Center.



My parents moved here to enjoy the lifestyle of LFP and the benefits of the Shoreline School District. Like my parents, we moved our family here to enjoy the amenities and character of Lake Forest Park. My wife, Mary Ellen, and I share our house with our three sons and Penny, our Bernese Mountain Dog.







Our love for the environment, the forest, streams, and open space that make our city unique.

Our sense of community, the Town Center, The Commons, where we shop, eat, and spend time with our friends.

Our support for responsible development that is ecologically sensitive, is responsive to our neighborhoods, addresses the needs of our community and minimizes the impacts of climate change on LFP. An equally important goal is a transparent city budget that ensures responsible fiscal oversight that invests in the needs, priorities and safety our citizens, while preserving our rainy-day fund. I am committed to working with and listening to our citizens to continue to make LFP a special place to live. Like so many of you, I share the same goals for LFP:An equally important goal is a transparent city budget that ensures responsible fiscal oversight that invests in the needs, priorities and safety our citizens, while preserving our rainy-day fund.



I will work to represent the citizens of LFP. Together, let’s continue to make Lake Forest Park the place where we, our children and grandchildren want to live, work, and play.







