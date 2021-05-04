Low tide beach walks in May

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park at low tide. Photo by s cho

Beach naturalists are local residents who care about Puget Sound beaches and want to help protect them. 

More than 200 have volunteered to help people learn about and enjoy our shorelines. Beach naturalists know their beaches: they can help you explore gently to keep animals and their homes safe; tell you what sea stars eat; explain why barnacles stand on their heads; describe how moon snails lay their eggs; and so much more.

Walks are scheduled at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Wednesday - Sunday, May 26 - 30, 2021.


Full summer schedule here


Posted by DKH at 4:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  