Low tide beach walks in May

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park at low tide. Photo by s cho





Beach naturalists are local residents who care about Puget Sound beaches and want to help protect them.





More than 200 have volunteered to help people learn about and enjoy our shorelines. Beach naturalists know their beaches: they can help you explore gently to keep animals and their homes safe; tell you what sea stars eat; explain why barnacles stand on their heads; describe how moon snails lay their eggs; and so much more.





Walks are scheduled at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park Wednesday - Sunday, May 26 - 30, 2021.







Full summer schedule here








