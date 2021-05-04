Case updates May 2, 2021
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
|Vaccinated clients wait 15 minutes in the Shoreline Center auditorium
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
UW Medicine has a vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center Auditorium on 1st Ave NE. See the article.
Schedule online for the UW Medicine Shoreline vaccine site.
Schedule by phone 1-844-520-8700. The information will say you will be put on a wait list, but in reality you will get a call right back. Call center open from 7:30am-7:30pm M-F and 8-4:30 Sat-Sun.
They are also taking a number of walk in patients.
They are giving Moderna so all patients must be 18 or older.
United States
- Total cases 32,228,003 - 32,452 in one day
- Total deaths 574,220 - 423 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 407,191 - 2482 new cases in two days
- Total hospitalizations 22,472 - 139 new in two days
- Total deaths 5,507 - 8 new in two days
King county
- Total cases 99,217 - 276 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 5,880 - 14 in a day
- Total deaths 1,526 - 0 in a day
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 24,156 - 64 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 1,339 - 4 in a day
- Total deaths 394 - 0 in a day
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,315 - 6 in a day
- Total hospitalizations 199 - 0 in a day
- Total deaths 97 - 0 in a day
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 313 - 0 in a day
- hospitalizations 17 - 0 in a day
- deaths 4 - no change
