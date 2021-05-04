Get Your Mother’s Day Flowers at the LFP Farmers Market - Sunday, May 9th

The ever popular Lake Forest Park Farmers Market opens this Sunday, May 9, 2021 (10am to 2pm), and it will once again be chock-full of your favorite market fresh foods and flowers.









Alvarez Organic Farms (organic row crops) Bautista Farm (row crops) Beekeepers Secret (honey) Cha New Life Garden (row crops/ flowers) Doll House Baked Goods Garden Treasures (row crops) Greenwood Cider (hard cider) La Pasta LLC (pasta and sauces) Lopez Island Vineyards Martin Family Orchard (orchard fruit) Mollie Bear Farm (lamb and chicken) Patty Pan (frozen tamales) Seattle Pops Shen Zen Tea (kombucha and teas) Sidhu Farms (tomato plants/ frozen berries) Well Fed Farm (row crops, pork, chicken, eggs) Wilson Fish Markets (fresh and smoked salmon, fish)

The market will also welcome some new additions to the line-up like Pop’s Kettle Corn (take out only, no onsite eating) and Tin Dog Brewery.



Meanwhile, other favorite vendors will be at the market this year under new names. Cascade Valley Farm is the new name for Rainier Salsa, but don’t worry, they’ll still have that delicious salsa and chips, as well hummus and other new items. And Sua Yang Flowers is now Long Farm – new name, same beautiful flowers!



Of course, some of the most popular vendors for berries, row crops, and stone fruits don’t join the market until later in the season. So until then, you can also shop the market for some wonderful garden art from guest vendors including Forest Green Enterprises, Metalwings Studio, Lady Belle Creations, and Finches and Feathers.



Please GiveBIG to help Third Place Commons and the LFP Farmers Market sustain and remain strong through the continuing challenges of the ongoing pandemic.



Third Place Commons is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building real community in real space for over 20 years and now also offers online programs under the TPC At Home moniker. Third Place Commons and the LFP Farmers Market are located at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155. All donations to the organization are fully tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.







For many folks, it just wouldn’t be Mother’s Day without a spectacular bouquet from the market for every mom in your life. And you can count on the LFP Farmers Market to be overflowing with glorious arrangements of spring flowers for every taste!Of course, the market is also the go-to destination for farm-fresh produce, meat, and eggs as well as fish, baked goods, wine, and loads of fabulous, locally produced goodies.