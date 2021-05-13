Popular restaurant and music venue Aurora Borealis reopens

Thursday, May 13, 2021

The doors at Aurora Borealis opened on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11am, the first time since the pandemic shut-down.

Come see our new changes! Entrance and parking down below the building!

We still have great food, a full bar, happy hours and weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9am.

We hope to have live music every Friday and Saturday night.

We’ve added in free bar games like shuffleboard, darts and foosball. We’ve also brought in pull tabs.

For now, the upstairs / main floor dining and bar will remain closed. We are only opening the downstairs event center. 

So parking and entrance will be down below on the east side of the building.

Hours of operation are: Monday - Friday 11am - midnight; Saturday and Sunday 9am - midnight.



