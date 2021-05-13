Good news for Recology customers in Shoreline

It's back to normal for Recology.

Customer data was not compromised





After the recent ransomware attack on Automatic Funds Transfer Service (AFTS), the company that invoiced customers and collected payments for services provided by Recology, it has been determined that customer information was not compromised .





Payment options are back online





The incident resulted in disruption of electronic payment options to customers. As a result, Recology has selected Wells Fargo as its new payment provider.









Customers may continue to submit payment through at-home banking, an option coordinated directly with personal banking institutions, not Recology.



How to pay by check Recology King County can now accept online bill payments. Click here to make a one-time payment. Additional features, such as recurring automatic deduction using a credit card or checking account, as well as paying over a secure phone payment system will be available shortly.





Customers can also mail a physical check to Recology King County at the locations listed below. Regardless of your approach to payment, no late charges will be assessed.





Commercial Customers:

Recology

PO Box 35146

LB 1127

Seattle, WA 98124-5146





Residential Customers:

Recology

PO Box 35146

LB 1794

Seattle, WA 98124-5146



Collection service was not disrupted



Collection service was not disrupted by this incident, and Recology King County will not issue any late fees for payments missed or delayed by this event.





If you have questions about this incident, please call 206-859-6700.











