Shorewood Wrestling 5/12/2021

By Clark Norton









Fifteen months had passed since the athletes last competed and both schools featured several new wrestlers in the varsity line-up.



The match began at 170 pounds and the two teams traded forfeits for a 6-6 tie in the team score.





The first actual contest came in the 195 pound weight class. Looking to build off of his 5th place finish in the 2020 state tournament Shorewood’s Hunter Tibodeau got the T-birds going in style. Tibodeau needed just 8 seconds to get a takedown and a mere 48 seconds to get the pin.





Junior Max Null followed with his own first round pin in the 220 pound match as Shorewood moved out to an 18-6 team lead before the match of the night at heavyweight.





After being thrown from his feet straight to his back in the opening seconds, Shorewood sophomore Milan Johnson used every last ounce of his energy and muscle to stay alive before reversing his opponent. Once on top Johnson wasted no time, quickly putting the other wrestler on his back to secure the dramatic comeback pin.



Johnson’s pin was the third in a string of six straight first round pins for Shorewood. The run was punctuated by sophomore Joseph Rivera’s lightning fast, 19 second pin in the 152 bout as Shorewood triumphed 42-12.



Shorewood wrestles next this Friday, May 14th at Cedarcrest High School. Due to restrictions on fan attendance, all matches are being live streamed this season. Below is a link to finding each host schools' streaming channel so you can watch and support the team as we wrestle through the season. If you would like to watch the Shorewood vs Mariner match there is also a link below for that.



WESCO Streaming Channels: https://docs.google.com/document/d/16Kw-kjnOaxqg2IOHMeCPvlEjyoyS4RPt8HZ6qE4ifDc/edit

Shorewood vs Mariner 5/12/2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Na60Qur6pD0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Na60Qur6pD0

Shorewood 42 - Mariner 12

@ Shorewood HS

*Match began at 170 pounds



106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: Double forfeit

132: Double forfeit

138: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Jayden Singh 0:28

145: Isaac Van Horn SW pinned Nazariy Leolnchyk 0:36

152: Joseph Rivera SW pinned MJ Nguyen 0:19

160: Eric Bang MAR pinned Addison Brueck 0:21

170: Erik Lopez MAR win by forfeit

182: RJ Buchheit SW win by forfeit

195: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Riley Madsen 0:48

220: Max Null SW pinned Giovanni Osorio 1:18

285: Milan Johnson SW pinned Gianni Toledo 1:13





Shorewood wrestles next this Friday, May 14th at Cedarcrest High School. Due to restrictions on fan attendance, all matches are being live streamed this season. Below is a link to finding each host schools' streaming channel so you can watch and support the team as we wrestle through the season. If you would like to watch the Shorewood vs Mariner match there is also a link below for that.Shorewood 42 - Mariner 12@ Shorewood HS*Match began at 170 pounds106: Double forfeit113: Double forfeit120: Double forfeit126: Double forfeit132: Double forfeit138: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Jayden Singh 0:28145: Isaac Van Horn SW pinned Nazariy Leolnchyk 0:36152: Joseph Rivera SW pinned MJ Nguyen 0:19160: Eric Bang MAR pinned Addison Brueck 0:21170: Erik Lopez MAR win by forfeit182: RJ Buchheit SW win by forfeit195: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Riley Madsen 0:48220: Max Null SW pinned Giovanni Osorio 1:18285: Milan Johnson SW pinned Gianni Toledo 1:13

Nervousness dominated the atmosphere of the gym Wednesday night as the Shorewood Thunderbirds stepped onto the wrestling mat to face the visiting Mariners Marauders in the first match of the season.