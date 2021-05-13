Shoreline Community Care receives a $25,000 donation from the Seattle Foundation

Shoreline Community Care received a $25,000 donation from the Seattle Foundation. The purpose of the grant is to provide extra funding for communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

Many in the food services and direct care have lost their jobs and income during the pandemic. Having young children at home required parents to stay home with them, limiting their income.





There has been an eviction moratorium and a utility shut off moratorium for months now. It has always been understood that those moratoriums would end and that the money owed would need to be paid off.





Shoreline Community Care is a faith based organization that has been helping Shoreline residents with rent and utility bills for over twenty years. Shoreline Community Care is an all volunteer group. Funds come largely from Shoreline churches and individuals. All aid is distributed to those in need in Shoreline without regard to religious belief or church membership.



Some of the clients don’t speak English or have other barriers to getting help. The volunteers work diligently to find ways around language and these other barriers.





Volunteers talk to families about budgeting and being part of a supportive community.





During the pandemic, The City of Shoreline provided funds to give families $50 grocery gift cards. The Seattle Foundation grant will enable S.C.C. to double the funds available to help Shoreline residents struggling with the ongoing effects of the pandemic.





Anyone in Shoreline can call for an interview to get help 206-496-3116.



Bill Bear, Chairperson

Shoreline Community Care





